Police arrest 20 NUP activists for attacking NRM MP at Hon Matovu Charles burial

Former Busiro South MP Charles Matovu was laid to rest on Sunday

Former Busiro South MP Charles Matovu was laid to rest on Sunday

Police have arrested 20 NUP activists accused of attacking NRM MP Herbert Kinobere and pelting mourners with stones during the funeral of former Busiro South MP Charles Matovu in Wakiso District.

Police have arrested 20 suspected National Unity Platform (NUP) activists following an attack on Kibuku County MP Herbert Kinobere and other National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters during the burial of former Busiro South MP Charles Matovu.

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The incident occurred on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Kungu-Lutale along Nakawuka Road in Wakiso District, where hundreds of mourners had gathered to bid farewell to the former opposition legislator.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the suspects allegedly attacked mourners they identified as NRM supporters, accusing them of attending the burial of an opposition politician.

Rusoke says the attackers targeted Kinobere, deflated his vehicle's tyres and threw stones at several mourners whose presence they opposed.

"A group of NUP political activists allegedly opposed the presence of NRM supporters. They attacked mourners and one of them was MP Kinobere, they deflated his car tyres and pelted stones on a number of mourners who they did not approve of," Rusoke said.

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Police arrested 20 suspects in connection with the incident and detained them pending prosecution.

"Police intervened and tried to secure those who had run away. We made 20 arrests. They are in police custody and they will be arraigned in court and dealt with in accordance with the law," Rusoke said.

The police spokesperson condemned the violence and urged Ugandans to respect mourners regardless of their political affiliations.

"We urge the public to respect mourners regardless of political affiliation and refrain from violence, intimidation and destruction of property," he said.

Rusoke reminded mourners that politicians often maintain friendships and professional relationships across party lines.

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Busiro South MP Charles Matovu was laid to rest on Sunday

"A deceased person can have friends, OBs or workmates. If you are looking at a deceased MP you may align with them on political lines but there are others that could be their relatives, and friends," he said.

Matovu, 41, died on October 22, 2026, at Mulago National Referral Hospital following a sudden illness.

He represented Busiro South on the NUP ticket in the 11th Parliament between 2021 and 2026.

He lost his re-election bid in January 2026 to NRM's Kenan Opio but challenged the results in the High Court in Entebbe, alleging electoral irregularities.

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