Kin Kariisa opens door for Joseph Sabiti return to NBS

Former NBS TV political reporter Joseph Sabiti could be on the verge of a television comeback after Next Media CEO Kin Kariisa publicly invited him to return to the newsroom following his departure from Parliament.

Former NBS TV journalist Joseph Sabiti is on the cusp of a return to television following an invitation from Next Media chief executive officer Kin Kariisa.

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Sabiti lost his position as Principal Press Secretary in the office of the Speaker of Parliament in August.

Having left journalism in 2021 to join Parliament under former Speaker Anita Among, Sabiti had earlier expressed how much he missed the newsroom despite spending five years outside active journalism.

"Retiring from Journalism is a tough call. Armed with that passion, it's hard to let it go; I miss that newsroom adrenaline more than five years after stepping out!" Sabiti wrote.

His remarks caught the attention of Kariisa, whose Next Media operates NBS TV, where Sabiti built his reputation as a political journalist and television presenter.

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"Come back Jose," Kariisa responded.

Joseph Sabiti

Sabiti appeared receptive to the invitation, replying: "Say no more boss!"

Fellow journalists and media personalities also welcomed the possibility of his comeback.

"We need you back @SabitiJoseph, life is full of hitches..... We miss you on our screen," Willy Akena wrote.

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Another social media user, Owen Frank, encouraged Sabiti to return to television.

"Go back bro, we miss you on the set," he wrote.

Veteran journalist Andrew Onapito also praised Sabiti's broadcasting abilities, describing him as the "MVP of live broadcast".

Sabiti spent close to a decade in journalism before leaving NBS TV in August 2021 to take up a communications role at Parliament.

His appointment followed an offer from then-Deputy Speaker Anita Among, who named him Principal Press Secretary.

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He subsequently continued serving in senior communications roles after Among became Speaker in March 2022.

Before joining Parliament, Sabiti had established himself as one of NBS TV's prominent political journalists, covering Parliament, elections and national politics.

His career at the station included a brief departure in 2019, when he joined ActionAid Uganda as a communications officer. He returned to NBS TV in 2020 ahead of the 2021 general elections.

During his second stint, he hosted The Frontline, a political discussion programme that brought together politicians, analysts and other public figures to debate national affairs.

In August 2026, Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth appointed veteran journalist Dr Deo Arinaitwe Rugyendo to the position, replacing Sabiti.

At the time, it remained unclear whether Sabiti would receive another assignment within the Parliamentary Service or leave the institution.

Following the changes, Sabiti publicly thanked former Speaker Anita Among and the Parliamentary Commission for the opportunity to serve.