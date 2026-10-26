White House considers Nicki Minaj for Press Secretary job

Minaj accompanied Trump to Michigan over the weekend

Minaj accompanied Trump to Michigan over the weekend

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung floated rapper Nicki Minaj as a potential new Press Secretary on social media following Katie Zacharia's sudden departure.

White House is reportedly considering rapper Nicki Minaj as a possible press secretary.

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The idea was floated on Sunday by White House Communications director Steven Cheung

Cheung made the remark on October 25, 2026, while sharing a video of Minaj praising President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” he wrote on X.

The White House's X account responded with an "eyeballs" emoji ... before Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz replied ... "Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??"

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Even Nicki herself responded to the idea ... sharing an American flag and grinning face with sweat emojis ... you know, the one that symbolizes nervous laughter.

Nicki Minaj disembarks Airforce One over the weekend

The Washington Examiner also reported Cheung’s post, describing Minaj as being teased as a possible replacement. It said the shared clip showed her discussing Trump’s presidency and business record.

Of course, it's unclear if they're seriously considering her for the role -- but hey, stranger things have happened!

The suggestion comes after Katie Zacharia’s departure left the press secretary position vacant following a five-day tenure.

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