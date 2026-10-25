The Spirit of Uganda, One Wakaliwood Film at a Time

Nyege Nyege festival organizers and Uganda Waragi visited Wakaliwood's studio in Wakaliga to celebrate authentic local creativity ahead of November's 96-hour festival at Kalagala Falls.

In the heart of Wakaliga, Rubaga, sits Ramon Film Productions—the birthplace of WakaliWood and ground zero for one of the world's most unique cinematic movements.

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Ahead of this November’s Nyege Nyege edition, the festival organizers paid a visit to the iconic studio for a glimpse into the raw creativity ingenuity defining Ugandan storytelling.

Senior Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited, Roy Tumwizere, highlighted how this collaboration boldly celebrates the country’s most distinct and authentically Ugandan properties saying,

"As we invite the world to celebrate the Spirit of Ugandan creativity at this year’s Nyege Nyege Festival, we decided to stop by a true home of artistic ingenuity taking our nation's storytelling beyond our borders—so here we are in Wakaliga today.”

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The delegation was welcomed by a team led by WakaliWood founder Isaac G.G. Nabwana as they witnessed firsthand how resourcefulness transforms raw passion into globally recognized art.

The walkthrough offered a look into Wakaliwood’s original set location, props like “Maria,” the locally welded and improvised automatic machine gun that famously featured in the viral “Who killed Captain Alex” movie, original costumes, and memorable souvenirs including a Wall of Death featuring signatures of those who have died on the Wakaliwood screen.

Isaac shared how even as Wakaliwood continues to grow and be enjoyed around the world, the vision is to stay true to its authentic Ugandan roots crafting the unique stories, signature prop guns and hand-assembled gear that eventually gave them their defining and unmistakable identity.

"For us, action, fun and laughter remain the universal language we have spoken since we started," explained Isaac.

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"Just as we were at the first edition of Nyege Nyege, we look forward to using this expanded platform with all to show more of our local creativity to the world right from Kalagala Falls."

Mzee Isaac Bwanika, Secretary of Pearlwood the umbrella organization for filmmakers in Uganda spoke on the economic potential for local creatives urging them use this year’s Nyege Nyege festival as a platform to come tell our stories to the world through an authentically Ugandan lens like WakaliWood.

Nyege Nyege co-founder Derek Debru promised an extraordinary festival experience featuring 96 hours of non-stop fun including a dedicated filmmaker zone, complete with on-site campsite provisions by Adrift. The festival co-organizers from Talent Africa Group affirmed that the 'So Ug' Stage will also showcase local sound and talent, featuring Maro, Etania, Linus, King Saha, The Zonke Collective and lots more Ugandan performers.