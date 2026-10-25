AYA Group bets on hospitality to boost Uganda’s tourism and business sector

Uganda's AYA Group of Companies, led by businessman Mohammed Hamid, is positioning its WorldHotels Luxury Kampala property to bolster regional business tourism, local supply chains, and economic growth.

Ugandan businessman Mohammed Hamid's AYA Group of Companies is positioning its investment in Kampala's hospitality industry as part of a wider effort to strengthen tourism, attract international visitors and create business opportunities for local suppliers.

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Through AYA Investment Ltd, the group owns WorldHotels Luxury Kampala, a major hospitality property with approximately 300 rooms and facilities designed to accommodate tourists, business travellers, conferences, weddings and other social events.

The investment reflects the growing importance of hospitality to Uganda's economy, particularly as Kampala seeks to strengthen its position as a destination for regional business meetings, international conferences and leisure travel.

in addition to providing accommodation, large hotels support several other sectors, including agriculture, transport, food processing, entertainment and event management.

Their operations create demand for fresh produce, beverages, furniture, cleaning services, security, transport and other products supplied by local businesses.

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Mohammed Hamid

For AYA Group, the hotel forms part of a diversified investment portfolio that spans hospitality, food manufacturing, mining and transport.

Founded by Hamid, the conglomerate has operated in Uganda since the early 1990s and expanded its interests across different sectors of the economy.

The group's investments reflect the role private businesses can play in developing infrastructure, creating employment and supporting commercial activity.

WorldHotels Luxury Kampala is among its most visible investments in the capital.

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With approximately 300 rooms, the property has the capacity to serve different categories of guests, from individual travellers to corporate delegations attending meetings and conferences.

However, industry observers recognise that the success of large hospitality investments depends on more than physical infrastructure.

Consistent customer service, skilled employees, effective marketing and sound management remain essential to attracting visitors and encouraging repeat business.

The ability to deliver professional conference services and maintain reliable accommodation standards is also important as Kampala competes with other regional cities for business events.

Collaboration across Uganda's tourism industry could further strengthen the sector.

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Hotels depend on airlines, tour operators, conference organisers, cultural attractions and public agencies to provide visitors with a positive experience.

Improved coordination among these players can make it easier for travellers to plan visits, attend events and explore destinations beyond Kampala.

Local sourcing presents another opportunity for hospitality investments to support Uganda's wider economy.

WorldHotels Luxury Kampala

Hotels can establish commercial relationships with Ugandan farmers, food processors, manufacturers and service providers where suppliers can meet the required quality standards, volumes and prices.

Such partnerships can help distribute tourism revenue beyond hotel operators to businesses involved in producing and delivering goods and services.

They can also create opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises seeking reliable markets for their products.

For Kampala, the challenge is to develop a reputation for dependable hospitality services while attracting more conferences, corporate gatherings and international visitors.