How former NTV star Kleith Kyatuhaire, husband Mutebi built leading logistics company in Dubai

Former NTV presenter Kleith Kyatuhaire left television in 2016 to build Get Quick International in Dubai alongside her husband, Idris Mutebi. What started as helping friends send small parcels has evolved into an international logistics firm handling cargo across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

When former NTV Uganda presenter Kleith Kyatuhaire left television in 2016, few would have imagined that her next chapter would involve building an international logistics business alongside her husband, Idris Mutebi.

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Today, the couple runs Get Quick International, a Dubai-based company that has grown from helping friends shop and transport small packages to handling shipments across Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

But behind the business is a story of disappointment, persistence and a husband and wife who have spent years building a company far from home.

Mutebi’s journey began nearly 15 years ago when he travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, hoping to make a fresh start.

His arrival, however, brought an unpleasant surprise.

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While he had paid a travel company to process a long-term visa, he discovered that it had instead secured him a short-term visa.

The experience exposed him to the difficulties foreigners face when dealing with unreliable service providers. It also gave him an idea that would later shape his business.

Around the same time, friends and relatives in Uganda began asking him to purchase items in Dubai and send them home.

Mutebi would buy the requested products, keep them in the trunk of his car and look for travellers willing to carry the packages to Uganda.

Initially, he did not charge for the service.

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Kleith Kyatuhaire with her husband, Idris Mutebi and their staff

“At the beginning, this was not even business. Friends would just call, asking for something and I would gladly find it, store it in the boot of my car, try to find someone going back home and make sure that friends back home receive that package. Was doing this free of charge. And the more friends I helped, the people started recommending me until he realized, this could actually become a business.”

As recommendations increased, Mutebi realised that what began as a favour could become a source of income.

He established Get Quick International, turning his informal shopping and delivery service into a logistics company.

He also launched Get Quick Tours and Travel, expanding into travel-related services.

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The company gradually attracted customers beyond Uganda. Its operations spread to other African countries and international markets.

What began with small packages eventually grew into handling much larger consignments.

“The craziest thing we ever shipped was a brand new yacht which we shipped from Dubai to South Africa,” Mutebi told blogger Rashid Lumunye.

Kleith Kyatuhaire with her husband, Idris Mutebi.

The company's expansion also brought new responsibilities, including managing employees, warehouses, international deliveries and customers in different countries.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor, Mutebi explained that his desire to solve problems helped him identify business opportunities.

He also revealed that an NTV Uganda interview conducted while he was working in Dubai gave the company a major boost. After the interview aired and circulated online, more customers began contacting him.

However, one of the most important people in the company's growth has been his wife, Kyatuhaire.

Before joining the business, Kyatuhaire was a familiar face on Ugandan television.

She rose to prominence as a presenter of NTV's youth programme T-Nation, which she co-hosted with Sheilah Gashumba.

She later joined The Style Project, a fashion and lifestyle programme launched in November 2014.

The show featured fashion designer Sylvia Owori, stylist Solomon Tazibone and fashion enthusiast Nunu Umuringa Butare.

Kleith Kyatuhaire

It gave Kyatuhaire another opportunity to connect with viewers through discussions about fashion, beauty and personal style.

In 2015, she also ventured into acting, joining the cast of Studio 256, a television drama that aired on NTV.

During her television career, Kyatuhaire was also studying Mass Communication at Makerere University.

She left the station in 2016 after her contract ran out.

Kyatuhaire travelled to Dubai shortly after, initially for a brief holiday but enjoyed the city and began looking for opportunities to stay longer.

Like Mutebi, she found herself receiving requests from people who needed assistance while visiting Dubai.

She started helping visitors arrange transport and tours before becoming involved in Get Quick International's operations.

Kyatuhaire took up the position of executive marketing manager, putting her communication and public relations experience to work in a different industry.

Although she admitted missing television, she said she had decided to concentrate on her business career.

She also spoke about the challenges of working with customers from different countries, particularly language barriers.

In 2019, Kyatuhaire returned briefly to Uganda to help establish the company's Kampala operations.

Get Quick International now lists an office on Kanjokya Street in Kamwokya, alongside operations in Dubai and several international locations.

Kleith Kyatuhaire

The company's services include freight forwarding, cargo transportation, warehousing, customs clearance and international shipping.

Mutebi described Kyatuhaire as one of his first employees.

He said he trained her in the business and that they had grown together.

He also explained that their working relationship depended on mutual respect and clearly defined responsibilities.

For Kyatuhaire, however, the journey has not always been glamorous.

Last month, as she marked 10 years at Get Quick International, the former television presenter reflected on the sacrifices that had gone into building the business.

She explained that while her husband concentrated on promoting their logistics services, she often handled personal shopping, customer acquisition and deliveries.

“My husband is out here being on flyers and pushing logistics, while I am busy being a personal shopper, looking for clients and making sure orders are delivered. 🤣🤣 banange this work you can wallllk!”

She said the attractive photographs people see on social media rarely capture the difficulties behind the business.

“Behind these beautiful pictures is a couple that has worked, struggled, sacrificed, prayed and refused to give up.”

“Business has humbled us in ways I cannot even begin to explain. Some days we are bosses, other days we are the marketing team, sales team and customer care department.