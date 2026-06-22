Photo of handcuffed activist Ninye Tabz sparks confusion on whereabouts

On Monday, June 22, 2026, reports emerged that Tabz had been dropped at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS). A photo later circulated online showing him in handcuffs.

A photo showing handcuffed activist and NUP photographer Ninye Tabz has sparked fresh confusion over his whereabouts, days after he was reportedly picked up from Kamwokya.

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On Monday, June 22, 2026, reports emerged that Tabz had been dropped at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS). A photo later circulated online showing him in handcuffs.

He was seated in what appeared to be the back seat of a double cabin pick up track

The image raised hope among supporters that he had surfaced. However, the confusion deepened after lawyers who rushed to CPS reportedly said they could not find him there.

By publication time, police had not issued a statement confirming whether Tabz was at CPS, in another detention facility, or facing any charges.

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A photo circulated online showing Ninye Tabz in handcuffs.

The silence has fuelled concern among family members, lawyers, opposition leaders and human rights activists, who have demanded clarity on his legal status.

Tabz, whose real name is Andrew Natumanya, was picked up by plain-clothed security operatives on June 17, 2026. National Unity Platform Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said he had been whisked away in a “drone”.

"We've just been informed of the abduction of @NinyeTabz from Kamwokya a short while ago. He has been whisked away in a drone. The lawlessness continues!" Rubongoya posted on X.

The Uganda Law Society had earlier called for his immediate production in court or release. ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde said authorities needed to explain where Tabz was being held, the legal basis for his detention and the charges, if any, against him.

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Tabz is known for photographing NUP activities and commenting on political and accountability issues online.

His reported disappearance has added to opposition complaints about the use of “drones” in arrests. Opposition leaders have often used the term to describe Toyota Hiace vans allegedly used by security operatives to pick up government critics.

The case has also drawn attention because it comes amid heightened political tension following the recent arrest and detention of opposition figures, including former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.