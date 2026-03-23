PFF Demands end to prolonged road closures during Museveni movements

There has been growing concerns over traffic gridlock when President Museveni is moving

There has been growing concerns over traffic gridlock when President Museveni is moving

PFF deputy president for the Buganda region, Dr Lulume Bayiga, said Ugandans should not accept the continued closure of major roads in Kampala during the movements of President Yoweri Museveni as normal.

The opposition People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) has criticised the continued closure of major roads in Kampala during the movements of President Yoweri Museveni.

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The opposition party said on Monday, that the practice causes unnecessary hardship for the public, while sowing seeds of impunity.

In recent years, road users have raised concern over long traffic jams at key points in the city, including Mulago, Queen’s Way, Busega and Jinja Road among others. Motorists say the gridlock often lasts for hours, disrupting work, business and emergency services.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, PFF deputy president for the Buganda region, Dr Lulume Bayiga, said Ugandans should not accept the situation as normal.

“We must not normalise abnormal situations. The president should know that when he is passing through any road, the traffic gridlock that is created can last over an hour,” Bayiga said.

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He cited a recent incident on Jinja Road where traffic was reportedly halted for more than one and a half hours. He added that even ambulances were blocked during the stoppage.

“Ugandans must speak up because we have been subdued to the extent that we are normalising abnormal situations,” he said.

Bayiga also raised concern about the increasing use of sirens by other government officials, who force ordinary road users off the road.

He noted that although traffic police are present, the military often takes control of traffic management during such movements.

President Yoweri Museveni

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“These acts need to stop and they will not stop until we campaign on it. There is lawlessness and lack of order and respect. Our approach in PFF is that we shall not allow this. We shall continue to talk about these vices proactively,” he added.

The State House has been forced in certain instances to address public concerns about these roadblocks.

In December last year, State House dismissed claims that President Museveni caused prolonged traffic gridlock along the Kampala–Masaka highway in Mpigi District.

It said the congestion resulted from high traffic volumes, indiscipline among road users and accidents.

It added that road closures during presidential movements are usually brief and well coordinated to reduce disruption.

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