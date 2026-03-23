Katikkiro Mayiga names Vinka, Spice among favourite artists, blasts Kapeke

Charles Peter Mayiga met with Spice Diana at his office in Bulange

Charles Peter Mayiga met with Spice Diana at his office in Bulange

Mayiga commended Spice Diana for her new hit songs, Stock Mpya and Nzalina

Buganda Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga has revealed his favourite Ugandan musicians, most of them being newer generation musicians.

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The Premier said he enjoys both classic and contemporary music, but dismissed some newer songs as not appealing to him.

In an interview with YouTuber Ruth Kalibbala Bwanika, Mayiga spoke about his music taste and long-standing connection to the entertainment industry.

“There’s many artists I like. Surprisingly, I enjoy newer music a lot. I am not all about old school,” Mayiga said.

Katikkiro Mayiga

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He noted that while he still cherishes old music, especially from Afrigo Band concerts he attended after school, he has also embraced modern artistes.

“To this day I still cherish Afrigo music. But that does not stop me from enjoying Vinka. I love Vinka, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Winnie Nwagi, Mesach Ssemakula, Jose Chameleone and his brother Pallaso,” he said

Mayiga added that he has a strong instinct for hit songs, citing Spice Diana’s tracks as examples.

“I have the ability to detect that a newly released song will do very well. For instance Spice Diana has ‘Stock Mpya’ which is doing very well. She also has another song, ‘Nze Alina’,” he said.

Vinka is headlining the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards (ASFAs) 2025

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He also praised Cindy and Omega 256, saying they had the best collaboration of 2025.

However, Mayiga appeared less impressed by some trending songs among younger audiences.

“There's some other new songs that simply aren’t from me, such as Kapeke’s ‘Tema Ensingo’ (Kaba). I hear that song and I know it but, no. I think for a younger audience,” he said.

Mayiga linked his strong interest in music to his past role as the Youth Minister in Buganda, saying it helped him build close ties with artistes.

“You know, I was a youth minister in Buganda for a long time. During that time I was into music a lot. That is why you see a lot of musicians coming to me. Almost every artist planning a concert comes to me first,” he added.

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