Sejusa on why Ugandan dissidents seek exile in western countries, not Africa

Sejusa, who fled to the UK in 2013 argued that exile decisions are based on safety and influence, not admiration for Western systems.

Former Coordinator of Intelligence Services Gen David Ssejusa has defended his decision, and that of other Ugandan dissidents, to seek exile in Western countries rather than within Africa.

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He argued last weekend that these hard choices are often shaped by global power dynamics rather than loyalty to the West.

The debate followed remarks by veteran journalist Timothy Kalyegira, who criticised Ssejusa for frequently condemning Western imperialism in social media posts, yet when time came to flee from Uganda, he sought refuge in the United Kingdom in 2013.

“With all due respect, Gen. Sejusa, when you fled the country in 2013, you went into exile not in Zimbabwe, Tanzania, or South Sudan, but all the way to London, England, and you appeared on the usual channel, BBC TV,” Kalyegira wrote.

Biblical analogy to explain exile choices

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In response, Ssejusa posted a long message defending his actions, using biblical examples to explain his reasoning.

“So you think my running to the UK and using the BBC was a vote of confidence in IMPERIALISM AND COLONIALITY?... we go to Britain because they STILL RULE HERE!” he wrote.

He gave the example of Jesus Christ who had to be hidden in Egypt when his life was in danger, even when Egypt had enslaved Israelites centuries back.

“When he was born, a Jewish king HEROD embarked on killing all male children of....so the ANGEL told Joseph and Mary to RUN WITH THE CHILD TO EGYPT; Where JEWS had spent 400 years in captivity! Not to Syria, or those Arab regions which were nearby. There is a logic to this of course, BUT NOT THAT JEWS HAD NOW BECOME PRO-EGYPTIAN CAPTIVITY!”

Sejusa argued that exile decisions are based on safety and influence, not admiration for Western systems.

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“We don't run to Tanzania, or Kenya, or where ever, not because we love being exploited by BRITAIN AND AMERICA, ETC, BUT BECAUSE WE KNOW IT'S THEM WITH POWER TO PROTECT US; BECAUSE they are still the COLONIAL MASTERS. It is the result of pure power dynamics; in short; we go to Britain because they STILL RULE HERE!”

How Sejusa ended up in exile

Ssejusa fled Uganda in 2013 after falling out with the government over a controversial letter he authored warning of a possible succession plan within the military.

Fearing arrest, he travelled to the United Kingdom, where he lived in exile for several years and continued to criticise the government through international media before later returning to Uganda.

Bobi Wine’s situation adds context

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The renewed debate comes as opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, is currently in the United States.

Kyagulanyi recently said he had begun international engagements, including meetings on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, a move that has drawn both support and criticism.

History of Ugandan exiles in the West

Uganda has a long history of political figures seeking refuge abroad.

During periods of political instability, several activists and politicians have fled to Europe or North America.