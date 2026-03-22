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JUST IN: Mirembe Beddings breaks silence on relationship with Nsambya Furniture

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 23:00 - 22 March 2026
Mirembe Beddings
Mirembe Irene Nagawa has announced her separation from Ivan Segujja and assured clients that her business operations will continue without disruption.
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Mirembe Irene Nagawa has announced that she is no longer in a marital partnership with Ivan Segujja.

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In a public notice dated March 17, 2026, Nagawa (Mirembe) said the decision was personal and would not be discussed further in the media.

She runs Mirembe Beddings and Curtains, a business dealing in bedding, curtains and interior décor.

“I, Mirembe Irene Nagawa of Mirembe Beddings and Curtains, wish to inform our valued clients, partners, followers, and the general public that I am no longer in a marital partnership with Ivan Segujja. This decision is based on personal reasons best known to him, and I will not be discussing this matter in the media,” she said.

She noted that both parties still operate within a shared business environment at the Nsambya branch.

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She said transparency with clients remains important.

Nagawa assured customers that business operations continue as normal. She said all services and commitments remain on schedule.

She added that there is no disruption to orders, deliveries or client engagement.

She called on clients and the public to remain calm. She asked for continued trust and support during the transition.

The business operates in Namulanda near Kennedy Stage on Entebbe Road and in Nsambya next to St Peter’s Catholic Church.

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