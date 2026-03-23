Scrap metal dealers injured as suspicious object explodes in Mbale city

4 people were injured after a suspected explosive object went off at a scrap metal workshop in Mbale city.

4 people were injured after a suspected explosive object went off at a scrap metal workshop in Mbale city.

The explosion reportedly occurred while a scrap metal dealer was offloading metal at his workshop.

Uganda Police have confirmed that four people were injured after a suspected explosive object went off at a scrap metal workshop in Mbale city.

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Speaking during the weekly police press briefing on March 23, 2026, Deputy Police Spokesperson SSP Diana Nandaula said the incident happened last week in St Andrews Cell, Industrial Division.

The explosion reportedly occurred while a scrap metal dealer was offloading metal at his workshop.

During the process, one of the metal pieces suddenly exploded, injuring four people who were helping with the offloading.

Deputy Police Spokesperson SSP Diana Nandaula

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“The four were rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital,” Nandaula said.

Police said all the victims survived the blast, and described the incident as serious but not fatal.

Nandaula warned scrap metal collectors and dealers to be more careful about the items they handle.

She urged them to report any suspicious or unfamiliar objects to security agencies instead of handling them.

“We wish to caution scrap metal collectors and dealers to be mindful of the kind of metals they are picking. If a metal is mysterious, they should notify security agencies,” she said.

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She added that police were fortunate that no lives were lost in the explosion.

The Police Bomb Squad has since been deployed to the scene to investigate the incident. Officers have already collected fragments and other materials from the site.