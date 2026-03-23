Advertisement

Scrap metal dealers injured as suspicious object explodes in Mbale city

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:16 - 23 March 2026
4 people were injured after a suspected explosive object went off at a scrap metal workshop in Mbale city.
The explosion reportedly occurred while a scrap metal dealer was offloading metal at his workshop. 
Advertisement

Uganda Police have confirmed that four people were injured after a suspected explosive object went off at a scrap metal workshop in Mbale city.

Advertisement

Speaking during the weekly police press briefing on March 23, 2026, Deputy Police Spokesperson SSP Diana Nandaula said the incident happened last week in St Andrews Cell, Industrial Division.

The explosion reportedly occurred while a scrap metal dealer was offloading metal at his workshop. 

During the process, one of the metal pieces suddenly exploded, injuring four people who were helping with the offloading.

Deputy Police Spokesperson SSP Diana Nandaula
Advertisement

“The four were rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital,” Nandaula said.

Police said all the victims survived the blast, and described the incident as serious but not fatal.

Nandaula warned scrap metal collectors and dealers to be more careful about the items they handle. 

She urged them to report any suspicious or unfamiliar objects to security agencies instead of handling them.

“We wish to caution scrap metal collectors and dealers to be mindful of the kind of metals they are picking. If a metal is mysterious, they should notify security agencies,” she said.

Advertisement

She added that police were fortunate that no lives were lost in the explosion.

The Police Bomb Squad has since been deployed to the scene to investigate the incident. Officers have already collected fragments and other materials from the site.

According to police, the recovered items will help experts analyse the nature of the explosive and determine its origin.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Uganda Police defends new data analyst building amid queries on priorities 
News
23.03.2026
Uganda Police defends new data analyst building amid queries on priorities 
Scrap metal dealers injured as suspicious object explodes in Mbale city
News
23.03.2026
Scrap metal dealers injured as suspicious object explodes in Mbale city
Katikkiro Mayiga names Vinka, Spice among favourite artists, blasts Kapeke
Entertainment
23.03.2026
Katikkiro Mayiga names Vinka, Spice among favourite artists, blasts Kapeke
Gen (Rtd) David Sejusa
News
23.03.2026
Sejusa on why Ugandan dissidents seek exile in western countries, not Africa
I still love you – Nsambya Furniture breaks silence on split with Mirembe
Lifestyle
23.03.2026
I still love you – Nsambya Furniture breaks silence on split with Mirembe
BIOGRAPHY: The true story of Mirembe Beddings
Lifestyle
22.03.2026
BIOGRAPHY: The true story of Mirembe Beddings