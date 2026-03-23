Uganda Police defends new data analyst building amid queries on priorities 

The facility aims to centralise data to enable faster and more efficient investigations, particularly in cybercrime and other complex cases.

Uganda Police has unveiled plans for a new crime data analyst center, a modern facility expected to strengthen investigations and improve the force’s ability to handle complex criminal cases.

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Director of Criminal Investigations Tom Magambo shared images of the new facility that triggered both praise and criticism from the public.

In April last year, the Minister of Internal Affairs broke ground for the state-of-the-art analysis centre at the CID Headquarters in Kibuli, .

The facility, a seven-story building—the first of its kind since the 1930s—is expected to revolutionize how police gather and analyze criminal data, shifting the country toward evidence-based and intelligence-led policing.

The facility aims to centralise data to enable faster and more efficient investigations, particularly in cybercrime and other complex cases.

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Police leadership says the centre will be equipped with advanced tools to improve evidence handling, analysis, and coordination across investigative units.

Authorities argue that such investment is necessary as crime becomes more sophisticated and increasingly digital.

Supporters of the initiative also point to a reported 4.1 per cent drop in crime to 218,715 cases in 2024, crediting ongoing reforms under Magambo since he took office in 2022, including efforts to retrain officers and modernise investigative processes.

Mixed reactions from the public

Despite these assurances, the project has drawn criticism from some quarters.

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Activist Anthony Natif questioned the focus on infrastructure, arguing that Uganda continues to face unresolved cases, weak forensic systems, and delays in delivering justice.

He also raised concerns about the criminal justice system, noting that nearly half of Uganda’s estimated 79,000 prisoners remain on remand as investigations drag on.

Such challenges, he said, point to deeper systemic issues that may not be solved by new buildings alone.

“Some discerning citizens refuse to celebrate real estate developments because they know that you weren’t hired to be a real estate developer,” Natif said.

“You were hired to solve crime in the country and we are currently dying under the hands of criminal gangs.”

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Police defend the initiative

In response, Magambo defended the project, saying it is designed to directly address the concerns raised. He noted that the facility will enhance investigative capacity and improve outcomes.

“Comrade Natif. My colleagues and I are doing their best to have that desired end state in handling crime. That new facility is going to be a modern Data Crime Centre with tools to enhance the capacity to do investigations,” he said.