I still love you – Nsambya Furniture breaks silence on split with Mirembe

Ivan Segujja (Nsambya Furniture) says he still loves Mirembe Irene Nagawa and believes their issues can be resolved, even as she confirms their separation while assuring clients that business continues as normal.

Ivan Segujja, better known as Nsambya Furniture, has said he still loves his wife, Mirembe Irene Nagawa.

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Segujja, who takes his nickname from his business Nsambya Furniture Workshop, spoke in a TikTok video released after news of his split with Nagawa, also known as Mirembe Beddings.

He said there is nothing that has happened “between me and my wife” that cannot be resolved. He added that what is circulating online and in the media is “either setups or edited.”

“The truth can only come from us,” he said, adding that, “Everything will be fine… let’s give it time. It is a lesson.”

He reaffirmed his feelings, saying, “I love you my wife, Mirembe Beddings.”

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In a public notice dated March 17, 2026, and released on March 22, 2026, Nagawa (Mirembe) confirmed the end of their marital partnership. She said the decision was personal and would not be discussed further in the media.

“I, Mirembe Irene Nagawa of Mirembe Beddings and Curtains, wish to inform our valued clients, partners, followers, and the general public that I am no longer in a marital partnership with Ivan Segujja. This decision is based on personal reasons best known to him, and I will not be discussing this matter in the media,” she said.

She said both parties still operate within a shared business environment at the Nsambya branch. She added that transparency with clients remains important.

Nagawa assured customers that business operations continue as normal. She said all services and commitments remain on schedule. She added that there is no disruption to orders, deliveries, or client engagement.

She asked clients and the public to remain calm and continue to trust the business during the transition.

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