CCBU welcomes Ugandan youth into Pan-African leadership programme

The 18-month programme, which runs from March 2026 to August 2027, brings together more than 60 participants from across Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has admitted ten young Ugandan professionals into the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) Ascend Leaders in Training Programme, an initiative aimed at shaping Africa’s next generation of business leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 18-month programme, which runs from March 2026 to August 2027, brings together more than 60 participants from across Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. It offers a structured path into leadership within one of Africa’s leading consumer goods companies.

CCBU said the selection of Ugandan participants reflects the growing strength of local talent and the company’s commitment to developing future leaders through practical experience and continuous learning.

The selected trainees come from diverse academic backgrounds, including business, engineering, supply chain, marketing and finance. During the programme, they will rotate across key departments such as Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, as well as People and Culture.

While working in their home countries, the participants will also engage in a wider pan-African learning network, allowing them to share knowledge and build professional connections across the continent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the Ugandan participants, Joab Manige, described the opportunity as a major step in his career journey.

“I am excited to begin my journey with Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda as part of the Ascend programme. This opportunity marks an important step in my personal and professional growth. By committing to continuous learning, I am strengthening my career path while developing the skills, discipline, and purpose needed to deliver excellence and add meaningful value in every task,” he said.

The programme includes mentorship from experienced leaders, hands-on projects and exposure to real business challenges. Participants are expected to build leadership skills while contributing to business growth.

CCBU Managing Director Emmy Hashakimana said the initiative is designed to prepare young professionals for leadership roles early in their careers.

“CCBA’s Ascend programme is designed to give emerging leaders the opportunity to learn fast, lead early, and make a meaningful impact,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that the programme offers more than just employment opportunities.