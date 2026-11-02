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Peter Elwelu Arrested in Soroti Over Alleged Rebellion Plot

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:01 - 02 November 2026
Lt Gen Peter Elwelu
Former deputy chief of defence forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has been arrested in Soroti City by security forces following allegations of involvement in subversive activities and planning a rebellion in the Teso sub-region.
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Former deputy chief of defence forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, has been arrested in Soroti City following allegations that he planned to launch a rebellion against the government.

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The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) confirmed his arrest on Monday evening, November 2, 2026, ending days of uncertainty over his whereabouts.

Acting director of Defence Public Information, Col Chris Magezi, said security forces had been pursuing Elwelu over alleged plans to destabilise the Teso sub-region.

"Renegade UPDF Officer Peter Elwelu has this evening been arrested by the security forces in Soroti City," Magezi said.

"Elwelu has been on the run over involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilize Teso," he added.

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Magezi said security forces had also recovered weapons and other equipment allegedly linked to the former deputy army chief.

"The security forces recently recovered 15 guns in his possession, military fatigues, and two pickup trucks," he said.

He added that Elwelu would face prosecution over the alleged activities.

"He will be charged and prosecuted in the courts of law accordingly," Magezi said.

The arrest follows accusations by chief of defence forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that Elwelu was plotting to rebel against the government.

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Kainerugaba had earlier announced the arrest of more than 20 former soldiers allegedly linked to Elwelu. He also claimed to have reduced the former deputy army chief to the rank of private.

Elwelu's family has rejected the rebellion allegations. His wife, Apolot, previously denied claims that security forces recovered weapons from their home.

Elwelu served as deputy chief of defence forces until March 2024, when changes in the military leadership saw him leave the position.

The army has not disclosed where Elwelu is being detained, the precise charges he will face or when he will appear in court.

The allegations against him remain unproven.

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