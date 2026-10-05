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Omukama Nyabongo makes new appointments to steer Tooro transition

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:32 - 05 October 2026
Musuuga
Tooro’s new king has retained Rwomiire as acting prime minister for six months and appointed advisers as the kingdom prepares to resume its suspended football tournament.
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Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I has retained Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki as Tooro Kingdom’s acting prime minister for six months and named an 11-member advisory committee to guide the transition.

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The appointments give Rwomiire another term as acting Omuhikirwa as the new king settles into his reign.

The king’s principal personal assistant and spokesperson, Paul Nyakaana Akiiki, announced the appointments at Karuziika Palace on October 5, 2026.

Charles Kayondo Kamurasi Akiiki remains Mujwera Musuuga, while Kato Rwakatale continues as assistant Musuuga.

The advisory committee will counsel the king on kingdom affairs and support him during the transition.

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Its members are Erisa Kakyomya, Bernard Tungakwo, Chris Amooti Kaijua, Rosalia Binta Achaali Kasojo, William Byaruhanga and Peace Mutuuzo. Others are Monsignor Isaiah Mayombo, Abdullah, Flavia Kabahenda Rwabuhoro, Aston Kajara and Monica Rubombora.

Shortly after his reappointment, Rwomiire pledged to revive the suspended MTN Tooro Masaza Cup. The tournament stopped with only the semi-finals and final remaining.

He said the relevant ministries would complete preparations and confirm new dates. He also pledged to direct the minister responsible for education, youth and sports to ensure the remaining matches take place soon.

“Football is one of the events that unite our people and unite the youth. We have to make sure that these games are played,” he said.

Rwomiire said completing the tournament would help bring communities and young people together across Tooro. He did not announce a resumption date.

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