Nyege Nyege VIP access details revealed

The Organisers are offering a premium package designed to elevate this year’s celebration at its brand-new home, Adrift Overland Camp in Kalagala Falls.

As the 10th edition of the iconic Nyege Nyege festival kicks off tomorrow, November 10, details are out on the exclusive LUMINA VIP experience that will be offered at an extra cost at the fest.

The Organisers, Talent Africa Group are offering a premium package designed to elevate this year’s celebration at its brand-new home, Adrift Overland Camp in Kalagala Falls.

Festival-goers can choose between two VIP options: the LUMINA VIP Pass including the festival pass, priced at Shs. 365,000, and the LUMINA VIP Pass excluding the festival pass, going for Shs. 183,000.

Both packages are valid from November 20th to 24th, 2025, starting each day at 4:00 PM.

Benefits include dedicated entrance and exit points, access to the Lumina Experience, entry to the Adrift River Club Lounge, priority parking, and convenient amenities such as washrooms, dining options, and a shuttle bus service. VIPs will also enjoy access to the swimming pool until 6 PM.

This year’s Nyege Nyege is particularly special as the festival settles into a permanent home for the next decade.

Adrift Overland Camp offers stunning panoramic views of the Nile, sacred cultural spaces, and world-class adventure infrastructure—including on-site bungee jumping—making it an ideal setting for the theme “Ekigunda Ky’Omuliro – The Gathering of the Flame.”

Just 20 minutes from Jinja and easily accessible from Kampala and Entebbe, the venue reflects a commitment to environmental stewardship and community empowerment.

