You won’t take power through insults – OS Suna hits back at Bobi Wine base

Singer Omulangila Suna, popularly known as OS Suna, has spoken out following last weekend’s incident that thrust him into a clash with supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine.

The friction began at Mickie Wine’s concert in Kampala, where a brief moment between the singer and the opposition leader sparked a storm of online reactions.

In the viral clip, Suna stepped down from the stage during his performance and began singing acapella beside Bobi Wine’s table.

However, when he stretched out his hand in greeting, Bobi Wine appeared not to respond.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with many NUP supporters interpreting it as a deliberate snub by the opposition leader.

Bobi Wine’s supporters, some of whom have long accused Suna of criticising the NUP leader and his political ambitions, used the clip to taunt him.

Omulangila Suna

They argued that the incident was a form of karma, mocking him for what they described as his past “disrespect” towards Bobi Wine.

Others claimed it was a reminder of how influential Bobi Wine continues to be within Uganda’s music industry.

But Suna, speaking in an interview yesterday, fired back at his critics and reaffirmed his critical stance on Bobi Wine and the NUP movement.

He dismissed the online mockery and accused NUP supporters of adopting a toxic political culture built on insults rather than ideology.

“Mark my words, you will not take power by insulting others,” Suna said.

He went on to compare the NUP’s political strategies to what he described as the hard-fought struggle that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power.