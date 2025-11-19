Advertisement
Mike Mukula’s wife involved in accident
Picture of her car after accident
Gladys Mukula, the wife of former NRM vice chairperson for Eastern Region and former minister Capt Mike Mukula, was involved in an accident that left her car badly damaged.
According to reports and photos shared on X, the crash happened at the Clock Tower Flyover.
Gladys Mukula
She was reportedly hit by a car assigned to Operation Wealth Creation and linked to Rt Maj Rubamira Ruranga.
Picture from the accident scene
Gladys Mukula was admitted to HealingWay Hospital in Bugolobi, Kampala.
Netizens on X wished her a quick recovery.
NRM Director of Information Emmanuel Dombo said: “Sorry about that. We wish her a quick recovery.”
Businessman Anthony Natif asked: “Oh dear! Is she okay?” The poster replied: “Yeah, though more prayers for her.”
