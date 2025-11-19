Kariisa embarrasses Kasumba again

Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa has once again embarrassed NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba on X after disagreeing with his comments about the planned 2026 election debates.

Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa has once again embarrassed NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba on X after disagreeing with his comments about the planned 2026 election debates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kasumba posted his support for the debates on November 18 2025, writing: “We @nbstv are asking only those who want to watch to watch. We also ask those who want to come to come.”

Kin Kariisa, the Group CEO of Next Media.

Kariisa replied soon after. “Naye Kasumba banange… wefuge… We need everyone,” he posted, suggesting that Kasumba’s message was too dismissive.

This is not the first time their exchange has drawn attention online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In July, netizens mocked Kasumba after another of his posts backfired when Kariisa publicly corrected him.

In that incident, Kasumba had argued that young people must be good enough to “displace” him if they wanted his job at NBS.

“If you are not good enough to displace me, then you have nothing to tell @KKariisa and @nbstv,” he wrote on July 1 2025.

His remarks sparked criticism. One user asked how many people he had helped employ.

Kasumba replied: “I was self-employed for over ten years, and I hated it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user warned him not to underestimate his employer. “That company is for @KKariisa. You can be fired anytime he feels like,” the commenter wrote.

Kasumba responded: “I shall see what to do when he fires me. Why is that a problem?”

Kariisa later stepped in: “Bwana Kasumba, rest assured — we’ve got space for everyone! Just the other day, this past Monday, I welcomed a whole squad of fresh Transformers to Next Media. About 30 of them, all around 26 years old. Looks like the future’s in good hands.”

The CEO’s response drew praise from netizens, who said he handled the situation well.

Next media park

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kasumba joined NBS Television in 2016 after leaving Urban TV under Vision Group.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has confirmed that Presidential and Parliamentary elections will take place on January 15 2026.

PWDs and Special Interest Group councillors will vote on January 19 2026, while District Chairpersons and the Lord Mayor will be elected on January 22 2026.