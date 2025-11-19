Singer Alien Skin shot at in Makindye 

The singer had his black BMW race car shot and himself received treatment for a glazing on his arm

Alien Skin escaped with minor injuries after he was reportedly shot at along Salaama Road in Makindye Division.

The singer had his black BMW race car shot and tyres deflated.

Reports suggest that the shots were fired by security officers, who accused him of disrupting road construction works in the area.

Videos posted online showed the singer’s car with multiple bullet holes.

He himself later received treatment in a clinic for what appears to be a glazing on his arm

According to eye witnesses, Alin Skin was driving recklessly on the road that is under construction.

A small angry mob was seen hurling stones at his car before the bullets rang out.

The singer however, claims that he rushed to the scene to rescue one of his members who was accused of injuring a person.