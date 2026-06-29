Nyege Nyege goes to Europe with launch of Brussels edition

The event marks the festival’s first major expansion into Europe after more than a decade of growth from a local festival on the banks of the Nile into an international creative platform.

Nyege Nyege is taking one of Uganda’s most recognisable cultural exports to Europe, with the launch of a new festival experience in Brussels, Belgium, later this year.

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The Ugandan-born music and arts movement will stage Nyege Nyege Mirror World on September 25 and 26, 2026, at La Fabriek CityGate in Brussels.

The event marks the festival’s first major expansion into Europe after more than a decade of growth from a local festival on the banks of the Nile into an international creative platform.

Mirror World will feature more than 40 artists across three stages. It will also include exhibitions, film screenings, performances and immersive cultural experiences linked to the Nyege Nyege brand.

Wave One tickets are already on sale, with Friday tickets going for €15, Saturday tickets at €20 and a full weekend pass at €30.

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The Brussels launch adds a new chapter to Nyege Nyege’s growth beyond Uganda. While the festival is best known for its annual gathering in Jinja, the brand has grown into a wider movement through its artists, record label, touring network and creative collaborations.

Nyege Nyege now delivers nearly 400 performances every year across Brazil, Germany, Japan, China, Australia and Europe. These performances have created opportunities for Ugandan and African artists to appear on global stages and reach audiences beyond the continent.

Nyege Nyege 10th edition

For years, Nyege Nyege has attracted thousands of visitors to Uganda for a festival known for underground sounds, experimental music and cross-cultural collaboration. Its move into Brussels now places that Ugandan creative identity before a wider European audience.

The organisers say Mirror World is not a break from Uganda, but an extension of the movement that began in the country.

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For Uganda, Nyege Nyege has already built a name that reaches far beyond the country’s borders. Its success has given local and African creatives a platform to connect with global markets while positioning Uganda as a source of contemporary cultural innovation.

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

The Brussels edition also raises wider questions about how Uganda views the movement. Though Nyege Nyege has sometimes drawn debate at home, it has become one of the country’s most visible cultural exports abroad.