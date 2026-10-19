Nyege Nyege festival opens Shs110,000 full-access ticket offer

Nyege Nyege Festival opens a limited Shs110,000 Tribe Full Access ticket offer for its 2026 Wakaliwood Edition at Kalagala Falls. Offer ends October 20.

Nyege Nyege Festival has opened a limited Shs110,000 full-access ticket offer as preparations intensify for its 11th edition next month.

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The discounted Tribe Full Access tickets will remain available until midnight on October 20, 2026.

This year’s festival will run from November 19 to November 22 at Adrift Overland Camp at Kalagala Falls on the River Nile.

Nyege Nyege Festival

Organisers have themed the 2026 edition “The Wakaliwood Edition”, bringing together music, film, fashion, art, culture and adventure.

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More than 200 artistes are expected to perform across seven stages during the four-day festival.

Organisers say the Wakaliwood theme will turn the festival grounds into a live movie set, blending Uganda’s home-grown action-film culture with Nyege Nyege’s music and arts identity.

Nyege Nyege Festival

The Shs110,000 Tribe Full Access offer is aimed at festivalgoers who book early.

Tickets can be bought through the MTN MoMo App, by dialling 16520# or through MoMo ticketing.

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Nyege Nyege Festival

Nyege Nyege has grown into one of Uganda’s biggest international music and cultural festivals, attracting performers and visitors from across Africa and beyond.

The 2026 edition is backed by Talent Africa Group, Uganda Waragi, Explore Uganda, Uganda Tourism Board, MTN, NBS Television, KISS FM, Adrift Uganda and SafeBoda.

Organisers have urged festivalgoers to secure the promotional tickets before the deadline and begin planning for the November event.

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