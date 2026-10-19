Matugga transporter wins brand-new motorcycle in KBET promotion

Ismail Ivan Ssempagala received his motorcycle at the company's offices

Ismail Ivan Ssempagala received his motorcycle at the company's offices

Matugga transporter Ismail Ivan Ssempagala has won a brand-new motorcycle in KBET's ongoing promotion with VROOOM to boost his economic opportunities.

A transporter from Kavule in Matugga, Wakiso District, has won a brand-new motorcycle through a promotional campaign organised by sports betting company KBET in partnership with VROOOM.

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Ismail Ivan Ssempagala received his motorcycle at the company's offices after emerging as one of the winners of the ongoing KBET & VROOOM giveaway.

Ssempagala, an enthusiastic follower of the English Premier League and an active sports bettor, rode away on his new motorcycle, which could provide an additional source of income through boda boda transport.

The company congratulated him on his win and expressed hope that the motorcycle would help him expand his economic opportunities.

Ismail Ivan Ssempagala received his motorcycle at the company's offices

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"Congratulations, Ivan! May the bike bring you more opportunities and bigger wins in your hustle. Gwe Winner!" the company said in a statement.

The motorcycle giveaway forms part of KBET's ongoing promotional campaign, which rewards eligible customers with prizes through draws.

According to the company, more prizes remain available as the campaign continues.

KBET said customers can participate through its approved betting channels, including its online platform and mobile money services.

The company added that the promotion does not require a minimum betting stake, allowing eligible customers to participate regardless of the amount they wager.

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It said all promotional draws would be conducted live to ensure transparency, while winners would be contacted directly through its official communication channels.

KBET operates as an online sports betting platform licensed and regulated by Uganda's Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.