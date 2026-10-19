Lukwago rushed to Mulago in critical condition

Former Kampala lord mayor Erias Lukwago has been rushed to Mulago hospital in critical condition, according to Doreen Nyanjura, following recurring health complications.

Former Kampala lord mayor Erias Lukwago has been rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital in critical condition, according to his former deputy, Doreen Nyanjura Omutatina.

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Nyanjura announced the development on October 19, 2026. Her brief update did not explain what had triggered the emergency or provide details about his treatment.

Lukwago has faced recurring health problems, including breathing difficulties, spinal complications and pain around the site of an earlier operation.

A medical assessment reported in July recommended that he return to his spine surgeons in India for further review. Specialists had identified persistent upper limb radiculitis and reduced strength in his left arm.

The assessment also explained why doctors had deferred another magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. They could not confirm whether an artificial disc implanted during his earlier spinal surgery was compatible with the available scanners. The concern involved implant safety rather than the absence of MRI equipment.

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The latest hospital admission follows months of concern about the opposition politician’s health. The July assessment formed part of legal arguments about whether he could receive adequate treatment while on remand.