Irene Ntale distraught by inability to have children

Ugandan singer Irene Ntale opens up about her emotional struggle to have children following surgery to remove 30 fibroids and societal pressure on marriage.

Ugandan singer Irene Ntale has expressed heartbreak over her struggles to have children, revealing the emotional toll of dealing with fertility concerns while facing public pressure to become a mother.

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The singer, who recently underwent surgery to remove 30 fibroids, shared an emotional message about the pain of wanting children but facing health challenges that have complicated her plans.

Ntale, who got married earlier this year, has faced repeated questions from fans and sections of the media about when she intends to have her first child.

In her latest message, she lamented how society judges women who have not had children without considering the private struggles they may be facing.

"Life is so weird! You wake up one day and you want to have kids and then your body isn't in position to do it for you just yet and then you try your best and get it to heal and then while it's chaos and storms people still shame you for not having children!" she wrote.

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She also criticised people who make assumptions about married women without children.

"Bagamba Mbu ohhh bakuwasa naye nga Tewali bana! People really assume the position of God! Wow! God hold me!"

Ntale ended the message by admitting that she was going through a difficult emotional moment.

"Cz tonight is exceptionally difficult," she wrote.

Her latest revelation comes about two and a half months after she first publicly discussed her struggle with fibroids.

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In late July 2026, Ntale disclosed that doctors had removed 30 fibroids from her uterus during surgery in Uganda.

She made the revelation while responding to another woman who was preparing to undergo a similar operation.

Irene Ntale

At the time, Ntale said she was four weeks and four days into her recovery.

"4weeks 4days post op! 30removed! Vertical incision! Healing very well. The first week was hell! The gas pains after surgery! But after that everything starts to slowly feel normal again. Did my surgery in Uganda," she wrote.

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Her comment attracted widespread attention after entertainment blogs picked it up.

Hundreds of fans sent her messages of encouragement, while the revelation prompted reflection about the pressure placed on married women to have children.

On August 1, 2026, Ntale issued a statement explaining that she had not planned to disclose her medical journey so soon.

She said her intention was to encourage another woman preparing for fibroid surgery rather than attract public attention.

"Truthfully, I had hoped to share this part of my life in my own time and in my own way. But perhaps this is simply how the story was meant to begin," she wrote.

"I left that comment for one reason only: to encourage a woman who was preparing for fibroid surgery. Having recently walked that road myself, I simply wanted her to know she wasn't alone."

Ntale confirmed that the operation had succeeded and thanked God for her recovery.

"By God's grace, my surgery was successful, and I'm grateful to be healing a little more each day," she said.

She promised to share her full experience when she felt ready, hoping her story would encourage other women battling fibroids.

Hours after that statement, the singer appeared in good spirits as she celebrated a change in her physical appearance following the operation.

"A flat tummy was the unexpected bonus that came with the surgery, and I'm certainly not complaining," she wrote alongside a photograph of herself.

However, her latest message reveals the emotional challenges she continues to face despite her recovery.

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. Although many women with fibroids conceive without difficulty, the growths can sometimes affect fertility, depending on their size and location.

Surgery can improve fertility prospects in some cases, but outcomes vary.

Ntale has not publicly disclosed a medical diagnosis of infertility. Her latest remarks instead describe the difficulty of trying to have children while recovering from health complications.