Pastor Bugingo grateful as estranged wife Teddy, daughter Doreen attend father’s funeral

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo expressed gratitude as his estranged wife Teddy Naluswa and daughter Doreen attended his late father's burial in Kigali, Rwanda.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has thanked his daughter Doreen Gift Bugingo for attending his father’s burial in Kigali, Rwanda, where she joined her mother, Teddy Naluswa, despite years of strained family relations.

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Speaking at the funeral on Sunday, October 18, 2026, Bugingo said Doreen had called him immediately after news of her grandfather’s death broke. They also spoke by telephone on the burial day.

“I thank you for coming. This is your real family. Family is family. Even if you are adopted by the president, your biological parents, no matter how poor, remain your parents,” he said.

Doreen, however, questioned why her attendance had attracted surprise.

“I do not know why this is seen as a surprise because it is my grandfather who passed away. It should not be a surprise that we came to bid him farewell. My mother is here as well,” she told journalists.

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Teddy Naluswa and daughter Doreen attended Bugingo's late father's burial in Kigali

Their attendance brought the family together to mourn Mzee Aloyzi Bujjingo, who passed away on October 15 aged 108.

The burial took place in Kigali and Rusororo Cemetery.

Bugingo’s marriage with Teddy fell apart nearly a decade ago, driving a wedge between them and their children.

In 2019, Bugingo accused Naluswa and Doreen of seeking to take control of church property. Naluswa disputed his account, saying he wanted to leave their marriage for another woman.

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He subsequently pursued divorce and established a relationship with Susan Makula.

The separation strained his relationship with the children. In March 2023, Bugingo told worshippers he had forgiven them and wanted them to visit him. He said they were free to call or send messages.

Doreen offered a more nuanced account at the time, revealing that she and her father had kept in touch through relatives whom they both respected.