Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s father dies at 108

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo introduced his father to his congregation back in 2019

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo introduced his father to his congregation back in 2019

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries International is mourning the death of his father, Aloyzi Bujjingo, who passed away at the age of 108.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, founder and senior pastor of House of Prayer Ministries International has lost his father

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Mr Aloyzi Bujjingo passed away on Thursday, October 15, at the age of 108, according to an announcement by Salt TV.

“Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo’s Father has gone to be with the Lord,” the station posted, revealing that the deceased had been born in 1918.

Mr Aloyzi Bujjingo

The announcement did not disclose the cause or place of death and there was no word yet on burial arrangements.

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The Prayer Ministries International pastor spent much of his childhood away from his parents.

Bugingo first introduced his father and mother to worshippers in October 2019, during an Independence prayer night at Namboole Stadium.

He revealed at the event that his parents lived in Rwanda. His father told the congregation that Bugingo was born in Masaka and remained with relatives when they returned to Rwanda.

Bugingo’s childhood involved poverty, illness and an interrupted education.

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His maternal grandparents and other relatives raised him. His grandmother cared for him through frequent childhood illnesses.

He has also talked publicly about mistreatment and child labour at his relatives’ home which forced him to leave for Kampala before completing school.

Without transport money, he reportedly secured a lift on a truck carrying matooke by offering to help unload it upon arrival.

In Kampala, friends later connected him to trader Godfrey Ssentongo, who employed him as a houseboy. He subsequently sold popcorn at Owino market and saved towards his own small business.