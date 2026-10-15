Kabanda questions Sabiti’s role in ‘sale’ of Among’s X account

Daudi Kabanda has questioned Joseph Sabiti’s role in the rebranding of Anita Among’s former X account as Global Africa Brief, although no evidence establishes that a sale occurred.

Daudi Kabanda has questioned whether former NBS TV journalist Joseph Sabiti sold Anita Among’s former X account to a former colleague, following a Bbeg Media report linking the rebranded account to journalist Remmy Bahati’s news venture.

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Responding to the report on X, Kabanda wrote: “I understand Joseph Sabiiti was the one operating this account. Could it be that he sold it to his former colleague at NBS?”

Kabanda provided no evidence of a sale. His response introduced Sabiti into questions surrounding the account’s conversion from a political communication platform into a news outlet.

Sabiti, a former NBS TV reporter, served as Among’s principal press secretary.

According to Bbeg Media, the account previously known as @AnitahAmong changed its handle to @GlobalAfricaHQ over the weekend. It now carries the name Global Africa Brief and retains about 614,000 followers.

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Among’s previous posts have disappeared. The account’s biography now reads: “The Brief Beyond Headlines”.

The change gives the news venture access to an audience built under the former speaker’s name. However, the circumstances remain unclear. No publicly established evidence confirms a sale, a negotiated transfer or an unauthorised takeover.

Bbeg Media linked the platform to Bahati, who has publicly described her involvement in building Global Africa Brief.

In a September post about a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump for heads of state during the United Nations General Assembly, Bahati spoke about engaging African leaders “as we continue to build Global Africa Brief”.

The platform describes itself as a pan-African news service. Its website publishes briefs on African economies, health and politics.

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Bahati’s association with the venture does not establish that she bought Among’s account or negotiated its transfer. The material available does not include an agreement or an explanation from those involved.

The reported change has attracted attention because Bahati, a former NBS TV politics and parliamentary reporter, became an outspoken government critic after moving to the United States.

Among, meanwhile, remains Bukedea Woman MP after leaving the speakership at the end of the 11th Parliament.

Her former account once carried parliamentary updates, political messages and communications to constituents. Its rebranding raises questions about who authorised the change and what happened to the archive of her public statements.