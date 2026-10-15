Todwong’s wife takes women’s council helm after unopposed victory

Ann Lumumba, wife of NRM secretary general Richard Todwong, has taken the oath as National Women’s Council chairperson.

Ann Lumumba, wife of NRM secretary general Richard Todwong, has taken the oath as National Women’s Council chairperson.

Richard Todwong has congratulated his wife, Ann Lumumba, on taking office as National Women’s Council chairperson after her unopposed election in an NRM sweep.

Ann Lumumba, the wife of National Resistance Movement secretary general Richard Todwong, has taken the oath of office as chairperson of the National Women’s Council, following an election in which NRM candidates swept all four top positions.

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Todwong announced the milestone in a social media message congratulating his wife and her executive team. He urged them to champion women’s welfare and strengthen their voice in national affairs.

“I congratulate you and your entire executive team on earning the trust of the women of Uganda,” Todwong wrote.

“May your leadership champion WanawakeMbele and advance the voices, welfare, and empowerment of women across our country.”

Lumumba, identified in election reports as Ann Lumumba Ruyondo, secured the chairperson’s seat unopposed on September 4, 2026, at Kyambogo College School in Kampala. Her rival, independent candidate Joy Ruth Acheng, withdrew before the declaration of results.

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According to the NRM’s account of the election, Acheng said she stepped aside after consultations because she did not want to divide women or the party. She asked her supporters to work with Lumumba.

The ruling party also secured the vice-chairperson, finance secretary and publicity secretary positions without opposition. Lumumba succeeded Faridah Kiboowa.

Her swearing-in places her at the head of a statutory body whose mandate extends beyond party politics. The National Women’s Council organises women, coordinates their ideas and activities, and promotes their participation in national development.

Its responsibilities also include creating channels through which social and economic services can reach women across Uganda.