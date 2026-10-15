Lawyer turns down role in new Tooro cabinet

Lawyer Herbert Kwikiriza Apuuli has declined his appointment as Tooro Kingdom’s deputy attorney general, saying his professional commitments would prevent him from fulfilling the role.

Lawyer Herbert Kwikiriza Apuuli has declined his appointment as Tooro Kingdom’s deputy attorney general, citing professional commitments and a demanding schedule.

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Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki had named Kwikiriza to deputise Attorney General Richard Rwabwogo Apuuli in the new kingdom cabinet.

In a letter dated October 14, 2026, addressed to the prime minister, Kwikiriza said his workload would prevent him from giving the office enough time and attention.

“However, after careful consideration, I regret to inform you that I am unable to accept the appointment due to my existing professional commitments and demanding schedule, which would prevent me from devoting the time and attention required to discharge the responsibilities of the office effectively,” he wrote.

“I therefore respectfully decline the appointment.”

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Kwikiriza thanked the kingdom for its confidence in him. He described the appointment as an honour and expressed respect for the kingdom and its institutions.

He also offered to provide legal support when his circumstances allow.

“I remain willing to offer my professional support and counsel whenever circumstances permit,” he wrote.

His decision leaves the deputy attorney general’s position unfilled in the announced cabinet.

The line-up includes two deputy prime ministers. Elasto Kasoro Akiiki will also head Culture and Local Government, while Dr Beyeza Abwooli will serve as health adviser.

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Other appointees include Stephen Kasangaki Apuuli as Finance minister, Victoria Rusoke as Gender minister and John Musinguzi Atwooki as Information minister. Vincent Mugume Araali becomes kingdom spokesperson.