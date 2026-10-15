Army majors challenge jail terms as captain wins appeal

Two UPDF majors will return to the General Court Martial on October 27, 2026, to pursue appeals against their three-and-a-half-year jail terms, while Capt Emmanuel Okwapa has had his conviction overturned.

Two army majors serving three-and-a-half-year prison terms will return to the General Court Martial at Makindye on October 27, 2026, as they challenge their convictions and sentences.

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Maj Onesmus Blackie Orikirizibwa and Maj Reuben Namanya Muhoozi appealed after the Division Court Martial at General Headquarters in Bombo sentenced them in 2024.

Their cases concern charges of personal interest endangering operational efficiency and conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline.

On October 13, 2026, the General Court Martial, chaired by Brig Gen Richard Tukachungurwa, directed the officers to return on October 27 for their lawyer’s rejoinder.

Although the court update also lists that date for a ruling, it remains unclear whether the court will decide the appeal after hearing the lawyer’s response.

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In a separate appeal, Capt Emmanuel Okwapa secured the reversal of his conviction. The General Court Martial quashed the conviction and set aside the sentence imposed by the Bombo-based Division Court Martial.

Okwapa’s case involved charges relating to fraudulent offences and scandalous conduct by an officer.

The court also sentenced L/Cpl Moses Opolot to eight years in Kitalya Government Prison for failing to protect war materials. It informed him that he could appeal within 14 days of the judgement.