Minister Nyamutoro offers free electric cookers in push for charcoal alternatives

State Minister Phiona Nyamutoro offers free electric cookers to promote clean cooking in Uganda and reduce reliance on charcoal and firewood across the country.

State Minister for Minerals Phiona Nyamutoro has offered free electric cookers to a fan’s family as she promotes alternatives to charcoal and firewood.

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The offer followed a request from a user identified as Mamisolo who responded to her clean cooking campaign post, writing: “Madam will you buy it for my grand mom and my mother as well?”

Nyamutoro agreed, saying she hoped the gesture would turn him into an advocate for cleaner cooking.

“If this is your personal request, I will actually offer the two of them free of charge to recruit an X advocate as the Ministry has been doing during the Clean cooking campaign in different areas,” she wrote.

The user thanked her and asked when he could collect the cookers. Nyamutoro promised to contact him the following day.

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Her original post urged clean cooking advocates to help spread the use of alternative energy sources across Uganda.

Following the offer, more followers came forward asking for free cookers of their own.

Minister Phone Nyamutoro showcasing energy efficient electric cookers

Nyamutoro’s online exchange followed a parliamentary debate on October 14 over restrictions on charcoal and the availability of affordable alternatives.

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Responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, she said the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development would continue promoting liquefied petroleum gas, electric cooking, ethanol and biogas.

She also pointed to a specific electricity tariff intended to encourage cooking.

However, Nyamutoro acknowledged gaps in the distribution of free cooking-gas cylinders. Asked whether the government had supplied enough, she replied: “Right Honourable Speaker, certainly not enough.”

She cited the cost of cylinders and accessories as a barrier to switching from charcoal and firewood.

The ministry is due to present a comprehensive report to Parliament on October 21, covering progress and plans for alternative cooking energy.

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Nyamutoro also told MPs she had stopped using charcoal after joining the ministry.