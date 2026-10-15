FDC activist seeks to register political party bearing Muhoozi’s PLU name

FDC activist Moses Mwaka Cankara asks Uganda's Electoral Commission to reserve PLUM, a political party name resembling Gen Muhoozi's PLU.

An opposition politician and activist has asked the Electoral Commission to reserve a political party name that closely resembles Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s Patriotic League of Uganda.

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Moses Mwaka Cankara, a member of the Forum for Democratic Change proposes calling the party the Patriotic League of Uganda Movement, abbreviated as PLUM.

In a letter dated October 9, 2026, he identifies himself as the proposed party’s acting chief promoter. The document bears an Electoral Commission Security Registry receipt stamp dated October 13, 2026.

Cankara proposes orange, white and blue as the party’s colours, a handshake as its symbol, and “Protect the Citizens / Linda Mwananchi” as its slogan. The letter lists an address on Andrea Olal Road in Gulu.

“Kindly review this notification against the active political registries to confirm the availability and protection of these identifiers,” he writes.

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He also seeks written clearance and guidance on obtaining the documents needed to compile registers of founding members.

The proposed name retains the full wording of Muhoozi’s civic organisation, adding “Movement”. However, the letter does not establish that Muhoozi, PLU or the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) authorised the initiative.

The move follows a September statement in which PLU official Andrew Mwenda said the organisation would pursue its goals within the ruling National Resistance Movement.

“I have been instructed by the chairman of PLU @mkainerugaba to inform the public that we do not intend to become a political party,” Mwenda said. He described PLU as a civic organisation, pressure group and social movement within the NRM.

Cankara has previously pursued elective politics in Nwoya District, having contested the Koch-Goma district councillor seat and received 166 votes.

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He later advertised himself as an aspirant for Nwoya East parliamentary representation for the 2026–2031 term. The post records his stated ambition, rather than nomination or election to Parliament.

Electoral Commission guidance requires promoters to first request reservation of their proposed name, symbol, slogan and colours.

They must then submit application forms endorsed by a commissioner for oaths or notary public, declarations of assets and liabilities, two signed copies of the party constitution and the prescribed fees.

Promoters must also provide names and addresses of at least 50 members from each of at least two-thirds of the districts in each traditional geographical region. Those members must ordinarily reside in the district or be registered voters there.

The law provides for publication of a notice in the Uganda Gazette inviting objections concerning the proposed name, aims, constitution or other lawful grounds.

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