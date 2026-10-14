TikToker denied bail over posts targeting Diana Atwine, Judith Nabakooba

Hassan Nsubuga has been remanded to Luzira Prison after denying six charges linked to TikTok posts targeting Diana Atwine and Judith Nabakooba.

A TikToker accused of urging the public to arrest two senior government officials and sell their properties has been remanded to Luzira Prison after court rejected his proposed bail sureties.

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According to The Observer, Hassan Nsubuga, 40, faces six charges over TikTok posts targeting Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine and Lands minister Judith Nabakooba.

Nsubuga, a resident of Kisubi in Entebbe Municipality, denied two counts each of cyber harassment, unlawful obtaining and disclosure of personal data, and cyberstalking. He appeared before City Hall senior Grade One magistrate Edgar Karakire.

Prosecutors allege that Nsubuga published the posts in September 2026 in Kampala and surrounding areas.

The charge sheet states that he accused Atwine of stealing ministry funds and contributing to poor medical services, which he claimed had caused deaths.

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He allegedly accused Nabakooba of misappropriating ministry funds, creating fraudulent land titles and frustrating court cases involving poor people.

Prosecutors further allege that Nsubuga urged the public to rise against the officials, arrest them and identify their properties for sale. They argue that the statements threatened the officials and their property.

The cyberstalking charges concern allegations that he repeatedly used electronic communications to contact, track or harass the two officials without a legitimate purpose.

The Observer reported that police initially registered the case at Kira Road Police Station. Prosecutor Benjamin Amanya told court that investigations were complete.

Nsubuga sought bail, citing his right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. He presented his friend, Abbey Twaha Kaddu, a shop attendant in Seeta, and his sister, Josephine Namatovu, a shop owner in the same area, as sureties.

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The prosecution opposed the application. It questioned Kaddu’s ties to Nsubuga and said Namatovu had not produced a trading licence to support her claim of business ownership.

Karakire ruled that the sureties had not shown sufficient influence over Nsubuga to ensure his return to court. He also noted that they lived outside the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate said the pair had not adequately established the nature and location of their businesses. Court needed those details to trace them if Nsubuga absconded.

Karakire advised Nsubuga to find suitable sureties and apply again. He remanded him until November 5, 2026.

Hassan Nsubuga faces six charges over alleged TikTok posts targeting Diana Atwine and Judith Nabakooba.

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Prosecutors allege that Nsubuga urged the public to arrest the officials and sell their properties.