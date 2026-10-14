Uganda Airlines gets first female captain

Uganda Airlines has promoted Rita Nasirumbi to captain, making history as the national carrier's first female pilot-in-command.

Uganda Airlines has promoted Rita Nasirumbi to captain, making her the first woman to hold the position at the national carrier.

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The airline announced the milestone on October 13, 2026, saying Nasirumbi had earned her fourth stripe, the insignia normally associated with an airline captain.

“Today, we celebrated Captain Rita Nasirumbi, who made history as Uganda's and Uganda Airlines’ first female captain,” the airline said.

Nasirumbi has been part of Uganda Airlines since the carrier’s revival in 2019. She was among the pilots introduced when the airline prepared to resume commercial operations and has been flying the Mitsubishi CRJ900 regional jet.

Rita Nasirumbi became Uganda Airlines first female captain

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Her promotion means she can now serve as pilot-in-command of the CRJ900.

A flight captain is the person ultimately in charge of the aircraft during a flight. While both the captain and first officer can fly the plane, the captain carries final responsibility for the safety and operation of the aircraft. Aviation rules define the pilot-in-command as the person with final authority over the flight.

That responsibility includes overseeing the flight crew, making key operational decisions and taking charge when weather, technical problems or other emergencies require a change of plan.

Rita Nasirumbi became Uganda Airlines first female captain

Nasirumbi’s promotion is a major step in a career that has grown alongside the revived national airline.

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She was already among Uganda Airlines’ female pilots during its return to the skies. Earlier records listed her as a first officer on the CRJ900, flying alongside other Ugandan women who joined the carrier’s cockpit crews.