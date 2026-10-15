Frank Gashumba death imminent, declares Pastor Kayanja

Pastor Robert Kayanja escalates his row with Frank Gashumba, warning of deadly consequences following Gashumba's Shs500m challenge on miraculous healing.

Pastor Robert Kayanja has escalated his feud with Frank Gashumba, declaring that the outspoken commentator faces deadly consequences including potential death by his “own blood” for what he described as attacks on God, Christianity and religious leaders.

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Kayanja devoted part of a Wednesday night service at Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga to condemning Gashumba, days after the businessman challenged Ugandan pastors to prove claims of miraculous healing.

He accused Gashumba of building a public profile around attacking prominent people and institutions.

“This man, Frank Gashumba, attacks everything. He attacked the Katikkiro of Buganda and he abused and insulted him. Before that he was abusing the president and we couldn't say anything. He has attacked the Catholics. He has lied about me… he attacks and abuses everyone. Enough is enough,” Kayanja said.

“We will not take this nonsense anymore.”

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Kayanja then invoked the biblical story of Elijah and warned that Gashumba’s remarks about Christianity would have consequences.

“If there is a God in heaven, he will answer by fire; for the God that answered by fire in the days of Elijah is still the same God,” he said.

Kayanja accused Gashumba of mocking the blood of Jesus and went on to make a stark declaration about his fate.

“Because you have ridiculed the blood of Jesus and you attacked God’s people, your own blood will kill you,” Kayanja said.

“Like they did Gaddafi, they will. You have attacked everything that people believe in. Therefore the blood of Jesus Christ now speaks against you. The words of God stand against you.”

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There is a God who answers by fire! #Repent https://t.co/wSnyeZZFBX — Channel 44 TV (@Channel44LIVE) October 14, 2026

The remarks mark the sharpest escalation yet in a dispute that began when Gashumba challenged pastors, prophets and apostles who claim healing powers to prove those claims inside a hospital.

Gashumba initially offered Shs200 million to any preacher who could heal a critically ill patient at hospitals such as Mulago or Nsambya under publicly verifiable conditions. He later increased the amount to Shs500 million.

He has argued that pastors who say they can heal illnesses such as cancer should be willing to demonstrate those powers where seriously ill people are receiving treatment.

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Kayanja was among the religious leaders who pushed back. He insisted that miracles associated with his ministry were genuine and came from God.

“Our miracles aren’t fake. They are God-made,” Kayanja said in an earlier response.

The clash intensified when Gashumba broadened his criticism to tithes, church finances and pastors he accused of exploiting poor believers.

He later insisted that he had never denied God or Jesus, saying his attack was aimed at what he called fake prophets, pastors and apostles. He also declared that one Catholic priest was “better than 1,000 pastors”, arguing that Catholic clergy undergo years of formal training.

She defended her father on X, saying he was not attacking Christianity but questioning alleged fake miracles, excessive demands for money and the lack of financial transparency in some churches.

That prompted a response from Robert Kayanja Jr, who defended Miracle Centre Cathedral’s record on humanitarian work, education and accountability. He said the church keeps books and is audited by the Uganda Revenue Authority.

The younger Kayanja also argued that born-again Christians were being unfairly singled out and questioned why similar criticism was not directed at other religions.

The row has since moved beyond the original Shs500 million healing challenge into a broader argument about miracle claims, church money, religious accountability and the limits of public criticism of faith leaders.

Gashumba has maintained that his target is alleged religious exploitation rather than Christianity itself.