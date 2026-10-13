One Catholic priest worth more than 1000 pastors, says Gashumba

Frank Gashumba escalates his feud with Ugandan pastors, claiming one Catholic priest is worth 1,000 pastors amid his Shs 500m miracle challenge.

Frank Gashumba has escalated his war against Ugandan evangelical pastors, vowing to invite one for help if he ever needs divine intervention.

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The outspoken sociopolitical commentator and media personality remarked on Monday that one Catholic priest is worth more than 1,000 pastors and insisted his criticism is aimed at what he calls fake prophets, apostles and miracle workers.

Gashumba has faced a barrage of attacks from renowned Uganda pastors, after he challenged that to perform a healing miracle, wagering but to Shs 500million.

Several pastors have accused him of mocking but stopped short of taking on the challenge.

Gashumba said on Monday he had never denied the existence of God or the power of Jesus, but was challenging religious leaders he accused of using Christianity to exploit poor believers.

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“First, I have never said that God does not exist or that Jesus does not work. I simply condemned these fake prophets, pastors and apostles who successfully use the name of Jesus to rob the poor,” he said.

“They say they perform miracles, can cure cancer and HIV. I said I am wagering Shs200 million. Let’s go to Nsambya or Rubaga or Mulago and they heal the sick. I raised it to Shs500 million but no one has collected it.

Gashumba accused some pastors of misrepresenting his remarks by suggesting he had challenged God.

He also alleged in an interview that some religious leaders had issued threats and prophecies against him following the controversy.

“One of them said they have given me one year and I will be flattened like a chapati. Another female pastor said my family will suffer misfortune until I need a pastor to pray for me,” he said.

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“First of all I will never bother to call for a pastor to pray for me. If I ever fall sick and need prayer, Catholic fathers are there and I have some bishop friends. I am 100 per cent a Catholic,” he said.

He then made his strongest comparison yet between Catholic clergy and evangelical pastors.

“Besides, one father is better than 1,000 pastors. One reverend-father’s prayer is better than 1,000 pastors,” Gashumba said.

He argued that Catholic priests undergo years of formal training before ordination.

“You do not simply become a Catholic priest. You have to get a degree and have to go another four to six years to become a priest,” he said.

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Gashumba contrasted that process with what he described as a lack of standards among some born-again churches.

“But here in Uganda, someone gets born-again at 10 and at midday they start their own church and at 5pm they are performing miracles,” he said.

He maintained that his criticism was directed at religious leaders he believes misuse faith, rather than Christianity itself.

“Those who are hitting me, it means the shoe fit them perfectly. I have never despised God. I despise these people who pretend to be God,” he said.

The latest remarks deepen a public dispute that has already drawn responses from several Ugandan pastors after Gashumba challenged miracle claims and demanded that healing be demonstrated in hospitals.