Patience Malaika worried as Pastors go after husband Gashumba over ‘fake miracles’ claim

Frank Gashumba reveals wife Patience Malaika is worried as Ugandan pastors react to his Shs500m miracle challenge, but vows he will not back down.

Frank Gashumba says his wife, Patience Mutoni Malaika, is worried about the growing backlash from Ugandan pastors after he challenged miracle claims and accused some religious leaders of exploiting believers.

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Speaking on Radio 4 on Monday morning, Gashumba said several pastors had responded to his public challenge, but insisted he would not withdraw his criticism.

“These (pastors) are crooks; these are thugs and there is nothing they will do to me. I saw all of them coming after me. My wife says she is worried,” Gashumba said.

He said he reassured Malaika that confronting public issues was part of his life.

“But I told her, don’t you know that you married in a literal struggle? This is what I do every day. We have an obligation and a duty to correct the nation,” he said.

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Frank Gashumba and Patience Mutoni Malaika.

The comments follow days of debate after Gashumba challenged pastors, prophets and apostles who claim to heal the sick to demonstrate their powers in a hospital.

He initially offered Shs200 million, but later raised the stake to Shs500 million for any religious leader who could heal a critically ill patient under publicly verifiable conditions.

Gashumba has questioned why pastors who claim supernatural healing powers do not routinely visit intensive care units where critically ill patients are receiving treatment.

His challenge has drawn responses from several prominent religious figures.

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Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral rejected suggestions that miracles associated with his ministry were fake.

“Do not listen to the foolishness of a person claiming there are no miracles. If your miracles out there are fake. Ours are not. Jesus said miracles are food for his children," he said.

Frank Gashumba

Bishop David Kiganda also pushed back at Gashumba’s criticism. He argued that pastors should focus on their ministries rather than turn faith into a public contest.

Kiganda pointed to his church’s work among people affected by prostitution, drug abuse and crime in Kisenyi as evidence of its social impact.

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Pastor Juma Mulokole went further and publicly indicated that he was willing to take up Gashumba’s challenge. Reports said he travelled to Kampala with Shs100 million and asked Gashumba to take him to a hospital where a critically ill patient could be selected for prayer.

Gashumba, however, said he remained opposed to giving tithes to pastors and preferred using his money to help people directly.

“How can I ever pay tithe? I pay my offertory in the Catholic Church. I pay school fees for so many children. If I find a boda boda person at a fuel station, I will pay for their full tank. I buy people food,” he said.

He questioned why he should instead hand money to religious leaders.

“And now you want me to get my money and give it to an apostle or a prophet?” he asked.

Gashumba also said his disagreement with some Pentecostal churches extended into his home.