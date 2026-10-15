Bank Of India customers get debit cards in Interswitch partnership

Bank of India customers in Uganda can now withdraw cash and pay for goods using debit cards

Bank of India customers in Uganda can now withdraw cash and pay for goods using debit cards

Bank of India Uganda partners with Interswitch to issue Verve debit cards, offering customers access to over 800 ATMs and 20,000 merchants nationwide.

Bank of India customers in Uganda can now withdraw cash and pay for goods using debit cards after the bank launched its first card programme through a partnership with Interswitch.

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The agreement, announced on October 14, 2026, makes Verve the bank’s exclusive card scheme. It gives customers another way to access their accounts beyond visiting banking halls.

According to the partners, customers can use the cards at more than 800 Interswitch-enabled ATMs and over 20,000 merchant locations across Uganda.

Customers can obtain the cards from Bank of India branches. They do not need to have held a payment card before.

The launch allows the bank to introduce card services through Interswitch’s existing payment network rather than build a separate acceptance system.

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Interswitch Uganda Country General Manager Moris Seguya said the partnership would extend card payments to more customers and strengthen Verve’s presence in the country.

“This partnership brings card payments to Bank of India customers for the first time, while expanding access to Verve across Uganda,” Seguya said.

“Our focus is on making card payments accessible, reliable and easy to use, supported by infrastructure that can scale with the needs of banks and their customers.”

He said bringing more banks onto the scheme would help expand its network and support digital payments.

Bank of India Managing Director Srikant Ashok Wikhe described the launch as part of the lender’s efforts to improve access to financial services.

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“Partnering with Interswitch to issue Verve debit cards to our customers is a natural step in our journey towards a more digital, customer-centred bank,” Wikhe said.

“It is about making sure our customers have access to financial services that work efficiently, reliably, and right across Uganda.”

For Interswitch, the agreement adds another bank to those issuing Verve cards as it seeks to expand the scheme in Uganda and the region.