‘I wasn’t bragging about not using charcoal at home’ – Nyamutoro clarifies amid public backlash

Minister Phiona Nyamutoro clarifies her statements on stopping charcoal use, emphasizing clean cooking awareness rather than boasting amid public backlash.

State Minister for Minerals Phiona Nyamutoro has defended her remarks about abandoning charcoal in her household, saying she wanted to promote alternative cooking methods rather than boast about her status.

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The minister said in a clarification on Thursday afternoon, that members of the public had misinterpreted her account of switching from charcoal.

“My statement had absolutely nothing tied to status, because fellow ministers are still using charcoal,” she said.

The young minister faced criticism of remarks she made during Parliament’s October 14 plenary, where MPs questioned whether households had affordable alternatives amid a crackdown on charcoal.

Nyamutoro told the House she had stopped using charcoal after joining the ministry, declaring: “I have since repented my sins.”

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She also urged MPs to join in “preaching the gospel against the use of charcoal across the country”.

On Thursday, she said her testimony reflected knowledge she had gained at the ministry. She wanted fellow leaders to support the same cause.

“As a clean cooking champion I can never shy away from that,” she said.

Minister Phone Nyamutoro showcasing energy efficient electric cookers

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Nyamutoro said her remarks did not target her constituents in Nebbi or other Ugandans who still depend on charcoal. She described them as part of a campaign to educate the public about alternative cooking methods.

Responding to questions about access and cost, she acknowledged that households could not change their cooking habits immediately.

“We are not insinuating in any way that it will be an overnight shift. We understand that this is a journey,” she said.

She added that the campaign extended beyond gas and electric pressure cookers. Other options included briquettes made from locally available materials.

In Parliament, Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi had questioned whether households had viable alternatives to charcoal and firewood.

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Nyamutoro said the ministry would continue promoting liquefied petroleum gas, electric cooking, ethanol and biogas. She also cited a cooking electricity tariff intended to encourage adoption.

However, she acknowledged that the government had not distributed enough free cooking-gas cylinders. The cost of cylinders and accessories remained a barrier.

Asked whether enough cylinders had reached households, she replied: “Right Honourable Speaker, certainly not enough.”