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Chameleone concert promoter tightens control over concert funds

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:23 - 15 October 2026
Jose Chameleone with Mariam Mutakubwa, aka Biggie
Jose Chameleone with Mariam Mutakubwa, aka Biggie
Biggie Events CEO Mariam Mutakubwa has barred agents and staff from collecting sponsorship money for Jose Chameleone’s December 4, 2026 concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.
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Biggie Events chief executive Mariam Mutakubwa has directed sponsors of Jose Chameleone’s December concert to channel all payments through her, warning that the company will not recognise money collected by staff or agents.

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The directive covers sponsorship payments, partnership contributions, pledges and all other financial transactions for “Jose Chameleone Unlimited in The Final Chapter”. The concert is scheduled for December 4, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

In a notice dated October 13, 2026, Mutakubwa identified herself as the only person authorised to receive the funds.

“All sponsorship payments, partnership contributions, pledges, and any financial transactions relating to this concert must be channelled directly and only through me personally,” she wrote.

The notice addresses sponsors, partners, suppliers and other stakeholders. It bars staff members, agents, brokers and third parties from collecting sponsorship money on behalf of Biggie Events or the concert.

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Mutakubwa warned that payments made to any person, account or telephone number outside those listed in the notice would not count as sponsorship.

“Biggie Events shall not be held liable for any loss arising therefrom,” the notice states.

The listed payment channels include a Stanbic Bank account in Mutakubwa’s name and a mobile money number registered under Rashedah Nkuba.

Mutakubwa said sponsors would receive official receipts bearing the Biggie Events stamp and her signature. She also directed partners to the company’s finance department for verification.

The notice does not identify any disputed payment or explain what prompted the directive.

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