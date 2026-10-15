LIST: Approved law firms and office locations in Uganda

Uganda’s Law Council has published law firms approved as at October 13, 2026.

Uganda’s Law Council has published law firms approved as at October 13, 2026.

Uganda’s Law Council has published an approved law firms directory, with the supplied page showing 122 entries and office locations as at October 13, 2026.

The Law Council has published a list of approved law firms, giving Ugandans seeking legal services a reference for checking firms’ names and office locations.

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The notice, issued under the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, records approvals as at October 13, 2026. It appeared in the New Vision newspaper on October 15, 2026.

The page provided lists 122 entries, with columns showing each firm’s name, location and district. The two photographs show the same page and do not represent separate lists.

Most entries on the page identify offices in Kampala. Others list premises in Hoima, Mukono, Lira, Gulu, Adjumani, Luweero, Wakiso, Bushenyi, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Tororo, Masindi, Soroti, Mbale and Kabale.

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The firms include ABMACK Associates Advocates & Legal Consultants, ALP Advocates, Alliance Advocates, Alaka and Company Advocates, Asuman Basalirwa & Company Advocates and Atiku Kiiza & Company Advocates.

Some firms appear more than once with different office locations. Atlas Advocates, for example, has separate entries for Kampala and Mbarara. Ahimbisibwe & Agaba Co. Advocates has entries for Bushenyi and Mbarara.

The directory provides details such as street names, buildings, floors and room numbers to help readers locate the listed offices.