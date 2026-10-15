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Joan Mulungi, Joshua Baraka lock horns over fake pastors

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:33 - 15 October 2026
Joshua and Joan
Joan Mulungi has challenged Joshua Baraka’s criticism of some pastors as Uganda’s debate over miracle claims widens amid Frank Gashumba’s clash with Robert Kayanja.
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Joan Mulungi has urged singer Joshua Baraka to balance criticism of pastors with respect after he accused some preachers of feeding lies to their congregations.

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Baraka questioned the credibility of some pastors in a statement that drew Mulungi’s response.

“Everything in this world has a counterfeit,” Baraka wrote. “The only miracle some pastors have seen is how they keep getting away with all the lies they feed their congregations every weekend.”

He did not name any pastor or cite a specific incident.

Mulungi invoked Baraka’s family background, arguing that his words also affect children whose parents lead churches.

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“As a pastor’s child, you should know that every pastor is someone’s parent. You may be criticising one man, but another pastor’s child is watching you speak about their father,” she wrote.

“Accountability matters, but so does respect.”

The exchange comes amid a widening dispute between political commentator Frank Gashumba and pastors over claims of miraculous healing. However, Baraka’s statement does not mention Gashumba or link his criticism to that row.

Gashumba challenged preachers to heal critically ill patients at hospitals such as Mulago and Nsambya under conditions the public could verify. He initially offered Shs200 million before raising the amount to Shs500 million. 

Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral rejected suggestions that miracles associated with his ministry were fake. He maintained that healing comes from God. 

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The dispute has also drawn in their children. Sheilah Gashumba defended her father during an exchange with Robert Kayanja Jr over miracle claims and church accountability. She argued that questioning alleged exploitation did not amount to attacking Christianit

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