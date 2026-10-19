Kibuye roundabout is to be removed

Kibuye roundabout is to be removed

Kibuye roundabout to be removed as Queens Way expansion to six lanes takes shape

KCCA will remove the Kibuye roundabout and replace it with traffic signals as part of the six-lane Queens Way expansion to ease Kampala traffic congestion.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced plans to remove the Kibuye roundabout as part of ongoing works to expand Queens Way into a six-lane road aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city.

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The authority confirmed the development on Monday, as it provided an update on the progress of the road expansion project stretching from the Clock Tower flyover to Kibuye.

The project covers 1.26 kilometres and involves widening the existing road to six lanes, each measuring 3.5 metres.

The expanded road will also have a central median to separate traffic moving in opposite directions.

In a statement shared on its social media platforms, KCCA indicated that the large roundabout at Kibuye would be affected by the ongoing road improvements.

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"Queens Way is getting expanded to a 6-lane road complete with a wide walkway and other features. But that won't be all. Remember that huge roundabout in Kibuye!?" KCCA posted.

The authority later confirmed that the roundabout “was going,” in response to a social media user who complained about the traffic congestion around the junction.

In place of the flowery roundabout, KCCA said it would install traffic signals to improve vehicle movement and reduce delays at the busy junction.

The road expansion will include pedestrian walkways measuring three metres wide between Kibuye and the Kayemba underpass. Another section between the underpass and the Clock Tower junction will have two-metre-wide walkways.

According to KCCA, construction has registered progress, with 75 per cent of the drainage works already completed.

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The authority said contractors had finished drainage works and laid the first layer of asphalt on the right-hand side of the road.

Drainage construction and other roadworks are continuing on the left-hand side.

The project will also include solar-powered streetlights to improve visibility and road safety, particularly for motorists and pedestrians travelling at night.

Queen’s Way will be expanded

KCCA said the improvements would help address persistent traffic congestion along Queens Way, one of Kampala's busiest roads connecting the city centre to the southern suburbs and the Entebbe corridor.

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The road serves thousands of motorists travelling between Kampala, Katwe, Kibuye, Najjanankumbi and other areas along Entebbe Road.

The expansion is also expected to improve connections to the proposed Kibuye-Busega Expressway, which is intended to provide an alternative route for motorists travelling towards western Uganda.

Kibuye has long been one of Kampala's major traffic bottlenecks, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.