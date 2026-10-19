Police arrest suspected killer linked to 3 murders in Ibanda, Kazo

Uganda Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke has confirmed the arrest of Ayub Bogere, 28, over suspected involvement in three murders in Ibanda and Kazo districts.

Police arrested Ayub Bogere in Mbarara City on October 15, 2026, over suspected involvement in murders and robberies in Ibanda and Kazo.

Margaret Kenguto, 76, and Anthony Kwesiga, 13, died after attackers raided their family home in Ibanda on August 28, 2026.

Police also linked Bogere to the murder of Rashida Asimwe, who was strangled and robbed in Kazo on August 27, 2026.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed additional arrests as investigators pursue suspects behind the killings.

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Police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murders of three people, including a 13-year-old boy and a 76-year-old woman, in Ibanda and Kazo districts.

The suspect, Ayub Bogere, was arrested on October 15, 2026, at Independence Park in Kiswahili Cell, Mbarara City, following investigations into a series of violent attacks in the two districts.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said Bogere is suspected of taking part in two fatal attacks and working with Hickson Tusiime, also known as Kabuto, who was arrested on October 12, 2026.

The arrests follow growing security concerns in Ibanda and Kazo, where cases of murder and robbery have prompted police to increase deployments and engage local communities.

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One of the attacks occurred on August 28, 2026, when assailants raided a home in Rwenshabya IV Village, Keihangara sub-county, Ibanda district.

Four members of the same family suffered injuries during the attack. Margaret Kenguto, 76, and Anthony Kwesiga, 13, later died from their injuries.

Police previously arrested Charles Sebulime and Deuse Mujunansi in connection with the killings. Both suspects were taken to court.

Investigators also linked Bogere to the murder of Rashida Asimwe, who was strangled on August 27, 2026, in Mpuga Cell, Buremba sub-county, Kazo district.

Police suspect that Bogere and other accomplices killed Asimwe before stealing her money and personal belongings.

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Rusoke said detectives had also arrested Frank Mugisha, alias Muhima, 39, and Apophia Asasira, 38, for questioning.

The two are suspected of facilitating criminal activities and receiving property believed to have been stolen during the attacks. Police have yet to establish their alleged roles.

The arrests come after police reinforced deployments in the affected districts and held meetings with residents to address security concerns.

Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba also visited the affected areas earlier this month as security agencies sought to contain the killings and restore public confidence. Uganda Police Force+1

Rusoke said investigations would continue until all those responsible for the attacks faced justice.

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"We assure the public that investigations are continuing and that all persons found responsible will be brought before the courts," Rusoke said.

"We appeal to anyone with information that could assist these investigations to report to the nearest police station."

Police have urged residents to cooperate with investigators as the hunt for other suspects continues.