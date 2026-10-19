Ignition Tournament Season 2 set to thrill racing fans as Pitstop Bistro opens at Lubowa Karting

Lubowa Karting hosts Ignition Tournament Season 2 on Oct 24, featuring high-speed racing and the official opening of Pitstop Bistro in Wakiso District.

Motorsport enthusiasts and entertainment lovers are in for an exciting experience as Lubowa Karting prepares to host the second season of the Ignition Tournament on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

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The tournament, which will take place at Lubowa Karting in Wakiso District, will bring together racing enthusiasts, professional and amateur drivers, and spectators for a day of competitive karting, food, music and entertainment.

The event will also mark the official opening of Pitstop Bistro, a new restaurant and social space designed to transform Lubowa Karting into a broader leisure and entertainment destination.

Activities will begin at 8am, with participants expected to compete on the track as spectators cheer on their favourite drivers.

Ignition Tournament Season 2

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Building on the success of its inaugural edition, Ignition Tournament Season 2 promises to deliver competitive racing while offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy other recreational activities.

Organisers say the tournament is designed to accommodate both experienced karting enthusiasts and newcomers interested in experiencing the excitement of motorsport.

Beyond the racing competition, visitors will have access to food, drinks and entertainment throughout the day.

Ignition Tournament

Pitstop Bistro opens its doors

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One of the major highlights of the event will be the official launch of Pitstop Bistro, which seeks to expand the recreational experience at Lubowa Karting.

The new restaurant will offer visitors a space to dine, relax and socialise, whether they are participating in racing activities or simply visiting the venue.

According to the organisers, the establishment is intended to attract families, groups of friends and corporate teams looking for a combination of dining and entertainment.

Ignition Tournament

Lubowa Karting Managing Director Emil Ampofo said the partnership with Pitstop Bistro represents an important step in the venue's expansion.

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"With the Pitstop Bistro partnership, Lubowa Karting moves beyond the racetrack. Our vision is to create a vibrant destination where people can race, eat, relax and connect. Ignition Tournament Season 2 is the perfect occasion to celebrate this next chapter and welcome the community into our new space," Ampofo said.

He explained that the addition of the restaurant would allow visitors to enjoy the facility beyond the racing experience.

Expanding Uganda's recreational experiences

The tournament comes as recreational facilities continue to diversify their offerings to attract visitors seeking different forms of leisure and entertainment.

Go-karting, which involves driving small racing vehicles around a specially designed track, offers participants an opportunity to experience motorsport in a controlled recreational environment.

Lubowa Karting has positioned itself as a destination for individuals, families, friends and corporate groups interested in racing, friendly competition and team-building activities.

The introduction of Pitstop Bistro is expected to complement these activities by providing a dedicated dining and social space.

Organisers say the restaurant will cater to visitors seeking casual meals, celebrations and social gatherings, including those who may not necessarily be interested in racing.

The combination of karting and dining is intended to encourage visitors to spend more time at the facility while enjoying different activities.

Tournament open to the public

Tournament open to the public

The Ignition Tournament Season 2 and Pitstop Bistro launch will take place at Lubowa Karting, Plot 1624, Lubowa Estate, Wakiso District.

The event is open to racing enthusiasts, families, friends and members of the public interested in experiencing competitive karting and entertainment.

Organisers expect the tournament to provide an opportunity for participants to showcase their driving skills while spectators enjoy the atmosphere around the track.

Those interested in participating or seeking additional information about the tournament can contact the organisers on 0763 227 419 or 0758 607 833.