Video: NUP supporters arrested at church during Bobi Wine Day prayers

NUP supporters have been arrested while attending Mass at a Catholic church in Wakiso District

NUP supporters have been arrested while attending Mass at a Catholic church in Wakiso District

Several NUP supporters were arrested during a Mass at a Wakiso church while marking the second Bobi Wine Day, according to party officials.

Several National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters have reportedly been arrested while attending Mass at a Catholic church in Wakiso District as they marked the second edition of “Bobi Wine Day”.

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NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said the supporters were arrested on Sunday, October 4, while attending Mass at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bulenga, Kikaaya.

Those he identified include Ayesiga Promise, popularly known as Mr Nsi, Sarah Namutebi, MC Mose and councillor Sserunjogi. Rubongoya said others whose identities were not immediately available were also arrested.

The group had gone to church to give thanks and offer special prayers for party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine.

“The leadership of the Church was aware of their presence and offered prayers,” Rubongoya said.

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He also claimed police remained deployed around the church following the arrests and demanded the release of the detained supporters.

Another NUP supporter, Bruce Nahabwe, also reported the arrest of Ayesiga during the Mass.

Some of the detailed supporters recorded themselves in a police pick-up truck, sharing it online.

Arrested and being taken to police station for attending church service. https://t.co/YYD6U83KUu — Brayo🇺🇬 (@Ntalebrian22) October 4, 2026

Police had not issued a public statement by the time of publication explaining the arrests or indicating where those detained had been taken.

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The arrests came as NUP supporters marked the second Bobi Wine Day, a monthly political and community mobilisation campaign created in honour of Kyagulanyi.

The first edition was held on September 6. Organisers say the event will take place on the first Sunday of every month and is intended to maintain solidarity among Kyagulanyi's supporters.

NUP mobilisation secretary Habib Buwembo said ahead of Sunday's activities that supporters would combine political solidarity with community work. Planned activities included helping vulnerable people, supporting widows and persons with disabilities, football matches and prayers. Supporters were also encouraged to wear Bobi Wine-branded clothing and share photographs and videos online.