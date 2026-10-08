Ugandan cop Masereka wins top honour at international judo training

Ugandan police officer Noel Masereka has earned the best student award at an international judo seminar in Burundi, giving the force a boost ahead of the regional police games Uganda will host in 2027.

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Masereka beat more than 100 participants to the award at the International Judo Federation Academy seminar for coaches and referees. The four-day training ran from October 5 to October 8, 2026.

The police constable attended alongside Corporal Racheal Babirye. They joined participants from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zambia.

The seminar combined classroom lessons with practical training in judo techniques, coaching methods and competition rules. It aimed to equip participants to train athletes and support the sport’s growth.

Masereka’s performance throughout the course secured him the top honour.

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For Uganda Police, the training forms part of preparations for the sixth East African Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO) Games in 2027. Uganda will host police teams from member countries for competitions that promote cooperation, discipline and professional ties.

The force also uses sports competitions and training programmes to develop its officers’ skills. Masereka’s award offers an encouraging result as Uganda prepares to compete on home soil.

Uganda Police officer Noel Masereka emerged as the best student at a Burundi judo seminar ahead of Uganda’s hosting of the 2027 EAPCCO Games.

Noel Masereka won the best student award among more than 100 participants at the International Judo Federation Academy seminar.

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Masereka and Corporal Racheal Babirye represented Uganda Police at the training in Burundi from October 5 to October 8, 2026.

Participants studied judo techniques, coaching methods and competition rules through classroom and practical sessions.